Armand Carian
1921 - 2020
Armand Carian

Milwaukee - Born October 13th, 1921. Passed away May 11th, age 98.

Loving husband of Minnie (nee Yavrouian) for 73 years. Dear father of George (Mary), Stephen (Amy), Peter (Claudia) and Jeanne (Raymond) Cyganiak. Proud grandfather of 9 and great-grandfather of 9. Further survived by other relatives and friends.

Armand was a proud WWII Veteran, and retired colonel in the US Army. He worked for 10 years as an auto mechanic, 15 years as an electronic technician at GM/Delco Space Industry, and 10 years as a maintenance supervisor at Marquette University School of Dentistry. He was an endless source of knowledge. He frequently volunteered at St. Gregory the Great Parish and sang bass in the church choir. He was an avid fisherman, master handyman, boy scout leader and active ROA leader.

Armand lived a long life dedicated to God and his family. He will be missed by all who knew him and may he rest in peace.

A Memorial Service will be held at a later date when everyone can attend. Please check the funeral home's website for updates on the Service.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Funeral services provided by
Bruskiewitz Funeral Home
5355 West Forest Home Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53220-1410
(414) 321-1700
