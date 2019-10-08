|
|
Armando A. Ferrari
Armando Ferrari passed away October 4, 2019 at the age of 87 years surrounded by his wife Lina and his son Alessandro. He is survived in Italy by his family: La Famiglia Ferrari and Le Famigla Rossi and here by his soon to be daughter-in-law Elisabeth Castro and soon to be granddaughters Savanah Rehse and Naveah Castro.
Armando was born in Italy and came to the United States to make cheese. He became an award winning cheesemaker for Park Cheese in Fond Du Lac where he worked for 44 years until he retired. He then moved to Milwaukee to be near his son where he was visited often by his many friends. Armando will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to the American Heart and are appreciated.
Visitation Wednesday, October 9 at ST. VERONICA CONGREGATION (353 E. Norwich Ave. 53207) from 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM followed by the Celebration of Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 PM. Entombment Arlington Park Cemetery.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 8, 2019