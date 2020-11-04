1/
Armin Lloyd Johnson
1941 - 2020
Armin Lloyd Johnson

Armin Lloyd Johnson was born February 28, 1941 in La Crosse, Wisconsin to the late Leslie A Johnson and Edna Erikson. He was born to Eternal life on October 31, 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Shirley A Johnson of 61 years, Loving brother to Joanne(Tony), Doris(Sonny) and late brother Ray. Survived by their children Sandy(Rick) Deel, Christine(Adrian) Anderson, Wanda(Bill) Sanchez, Dawn(Richard) Loether and Armin Johnson. Survived by many grandchildren, great grandchildren, family and friends. Armin loved to make the ones around him laugh, he had a big heart and loved his family more than anything. He will be missed deeply by many and the memories of him will forever be cherished. Services will be at a later date due to Covid.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 4 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
