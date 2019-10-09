|
|
Armond A. Erlinger
Greenfield - Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, age 97. Beloved husband of Nancy for 68 years. Devoted father of Lynn (the late Jay) Peck, Lori (Patrick) Conerty and Jody (Kambiz) Pahlavan. Proud papa of Jon (Allison), Jenny (Tom), Jessie (Nate), Erin (Eric), Megan (Jeff), Kristin (Dustin), Holly (Daniel) and Lauren. Great papa of Madisyn, Colin, Kaylee, Mia, Sofie, Bradley, Morgan, Cole, Camille, Silas and Arthur. A special thank you to Cheryl and Kathy. Also loved by other family members and friends.
Gathering will be held at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners, on Monday, October 21, 2019, 1:30-2:30PM. Memorial Mass at 2:30PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to St. Mary's Catholic Faith Community.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 9 to Oct. 20, 2019