Arnetta H. Walczyk


1924 - 2019
Greendale - "Nettie"

Reunited with her beloved husband August on September 24, 2019 at the age of 95. Loving mother of Jim (Debbie) Walczyk. Devoted grandma of Ryan (Amanda Czosek), Jason (Claire Landis) and Courtney Walczyk. Preceded in death by her sisters Arbutus Schranck and Charlotte Catali, and her infant grandson Jordan.

Nettie was a volunteer for many years at the Wilson Park Senior Center. Special thanks to the staff at Layton Terrace and Vitas Hospice for all of their excellent care.

Private family services and interment at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019
