Arnold Charles "Chuck" Kind Jr.
Arnold Charles Kind, Jr. "Chuck"

West Allis - Age 66. Passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 4, 2020. Loving husband of Karen (nee Bissell) Kind for 43 years. Beloved father of Arnold "Charlie" Kind, III. Dear brother of Cindy (Mark) Brown and Brian (Elizabeth) Kind. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, foster sister Gail (Tony) Kader, other foster family members, and friends. Chuck will be remembered as a man of strong faith. He served the Seventh-day Adventist Church as an elder, Pathfinder Director, member of the Wisconsin Conference Executive Committee, and in numerous other capacities. Visitation at Grace Bible Church, 2643 S. 117th Street, West Allis on Friday, July 10th from 5 to 7 PM. Funeral Service at the church will be held on Saturday, July 11th at 3 PM.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 7 to Jul. 8, 2020.
