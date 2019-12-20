|
|
Arnold "Bud" Cialdini
Arnold "Bud" Cialdini
Went to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at the age of 78 years. Survived by his beloved wife of 52 years, Barb. Loving Dad of Andrea Lemke, Kristin (Todd) Lindblom, David (Jenni) and David (Tanya) Staples. Dear Papa of Allison and Jessica, Ryan, Evan and Kate, Josie, Marissa, Gina and Rachel. Beloved son in law of June Griesell. Further survived by his sister Ida (Tom) Spack. Brother in law of Mary (Ron) Klopfer, Phyllis Cialdini, Pennie Cialdini and John Martell. Step brother of Holly (Russ) Kangas. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Preceded in death by his parents Rinaldo and Norma, stepmother Josephine, sister Marlene Martell and brother Dick.
Bud was president and sole proprietor of Milwaukee Investment Realty, an investment real estate brokerage firm founded over 40 years ago. He nurtured countless relationships with his clients and within the brokerage community. Bud was an incredibly devoted servant to his faith and his church. He and Barb have been members of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist since 1997. Individually and collectively they have been involved in many aspects of parish life such as Eucharistic ministry, finance, stewardship and social activities. Bud served as Trustee Treasurer of the parish. Bud was also deeply devoted to the life and spirit of St. Francis of Assisi, and served as the President of the board for the Franciscan Pilgrimage Program in Franklin, WI.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at THE CATHEDRAL OF ST. JOHN THE EVANGELIST, 812 N. Jackson St. from 9:30AM-12:45PM with the Mass of Christian Burial at 1PM. If so desired memorials to the Church or The Franciscan Pilgrimage Program appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019