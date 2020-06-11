Arnold J. RekoskiBorn to Life on April 19, 1944. Born to Eternal life on June 9, 2020. Loving husband of Susan Rekoski (nee Dienberg). Cherished dad of Michelle (Mark) Pociecha and David Rekoski. Loving grandpa of Andrea Pociecha. Dear brother of Roger (Sharon) Rekoski and Arlene (the late Kenneth) Klaczynski. Brother-in-law of Larry (Roberta) Dienberg. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Ruben and Regina (nee Wanta) Rekoski.Arnie retired from Harley Davidson after 35 years.Visitation at Schramka Funeral Home, 13220 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield on Monday, June 15 from 11 AM until time of Service at 1 PM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.