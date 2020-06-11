Arnold J. Rekoski
1944 - 2020
Arnold J. Rekoski

Born to Life on April 19, 1944. Born to Eternal life on June 9, 2020. Loving husband of Susan Rekoski (nee Dienberg). Cherished dad of Michelle (Mark) Pociecha and David Rekoski. Loving grandpa of Andrea Pociecha. Dear brother of Roger (Sharon) Rekoski and Arlene (the late Kenneth) Klaczynski. Brother-in-law of Larry (Roberta) Dienberg. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Ruben and Regina (nee Wanta) Rekoski.

Arnie retired from Harley Davidson after 35 years.

Visitation at Schramka Funeral Home, 13220 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield on Monday, June 15 from 11 AM until time of Service at 1 PM. Burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 11 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
15
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Schramka Funeral Home
JUN
15
Service
01:00 PM
Schramka Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Schramka Funeral Home
13220 W Capitol Dr
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 432-8100
