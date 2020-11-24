Arnold LuedkePassed away November 22, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved husband of Marilyn (Nordquist). Loving father of Arnie Jr. (Anna). Preceded in death by his beautiful daughter, Christina (David Gladczak) and his parents. Further survived by other relatives and friends.Arnie served in the United States Airforce for 4 years and retired after working 24 years as a Customer Service rep for the Milwaukee Road and CP Railroad System. He was an avid Milwaukee Brewers and Chicago Bears fan and enjoyed playing golf.Visitation will be held Friday, November 27 from 10-11 AM with a service at 11 AM at Schramka Borgwardt Funeral Home, 11030 W Forest Home Ave, Hales Corners. Interment Highland Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials to the "Hole in the Wall Gang Camp" (555 Long Wharf Drive, New Haven, CT 06511) are appreciated.