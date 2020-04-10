|
Arnold (Arnie) M. Campbell
New Berlin - Arnie was unexpectedly called to his heavenly home on April 2, 2020. Age 89. Formerly of Greendale, WI. Beloved husband of Terese; caring father of Christopher (Cynthia Day), Kate (David) Kaiser, Colleen Davidson, Keith (Michele) Campbell. Further survived by five grandchildren, sister-in-law, Mary-Beth Schroedl and her spouse, Bernie. Preceded in death by parents, Arnold Sr. and Eileen (Wiig), brothers James and Joseph and sister, Eileen Campbell Stevenson. Further survived by nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.
Due to the COVID-19 virus a Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Holy Apostles Catholic Church in New Berlin.
If so desired, in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pro-Life Wisconsin or to Hebron House Services (assisting the local homeless needs).
Please visit www.heritagefuneral.com for complete notice.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020