Notice Condolences Flowers Szaj, Arnold "Arnie" P. A great man, he peacefully passed from us on May 25th surrounded by his loving family. He was 91 years old. He was born on August 17, 1927 in Milwaukee. Arnie is joining his beloved wife, Florence, who preceded him in death by 3 years. He missed her every day since. Arnie leaves three daughters: Pamela (John) Shefchik, Debbie (Charlie) Urbanek, and Lisa (Tory) Giallanza. Arnie leaves Grandchildren John Michael (Angela Amundsen) Shefchik, Amy (Scott) Streff, Jennifer (Neto Atkinson) Urbanek, Ben (Vaughn) Urbanek, Kelly Urbanek, Sophia Giallanza, and Great Grand-daughter Piper Nooney. He is survived by two brothers, Ray Szaj and Carl (Eve) Szaj. As many good deeds as Arnie has done in his life is how many tears the family has shed at his passing. We are greatly saddened by the passing of a great man. Arnie Szaj was great in so many ways and to so many people that it is impossible to capture his full significance in a few paragraphs. To his family, he was the foundational figure who headed his family with grace and love. Each family member can tell of at least one or more times that he or she felt the blessing of Arnie's gentle attention, help, advice, and support in times of need. In the thousand generous blessings he poured on his family and examples he gave us, he was a great man. To the members of his faith community, St. Mary Parish in Hales Corners, Arnie was a stalwart supporter and energetic do-er. He selflessly took on the task of re-starting the Parish Festival that had been dormant, and then continued to work for the Festival for many years. Arnie was a greeter and usher for many years. He was an active participant at Tuesday's Scripture Study sessions. And he coordinated other fund-raisers for the parish. In the thousand tasks he gladly undertook for his parish, he was a great man. To the members of his social group, the Young At Heart organization, Arnie was a tireless promoter of fun and engaging activities. He served on the board and came up with innumerable ideas and helped make them happen. In the thousand tasks he gladly undertook for his fellow seniors, he was a great man. To his co-workers and business associates - he was a Design Engineer and later head of the Service Division at Nordberg - Arnie was a creative and dedicated employee and associate. He had at least 14 patents to his name; and later ran a very respected Service Department and Service School. In the thousand tasks he undertook for his firm and co-workers, he was a great man. To his community at large Arnie was a tireless volunteer. He served in the U.S. Army for over 30 years, rising from the rank of Private when he first enlisted to that of Lieutenant Colonel when he retired. In his retirement he drove people who need transportation for Interfaith, he served on the Hales Corners Police and Fire Commission, he was a leader in an Explorer Post, and we are sure that there are other volunteer works that none of us knows of. He never bragged about the service. In the many thousands of hours he spent serving his community and nation, he was a great man. Visitation Monday, June 3, 9:30am to 11:30am, St. Mary Catholic Faith Community, 9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners. Memorial Mass at 11:30am. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the , St. Mary Catholic Faith Community, or .



