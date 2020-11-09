Arsenije "Ed" BrkichBorn, April 1, 1932 in Drvar, Yugoslavia. Passed away November 5, 2020. On December 1, 1945, at the age of 13, with $50 in his pocket, Arsenije left behind everything he knew in his homeland of Yugoslavia for a better, more free life in the United States. He never looked back and eventually settled in Milwaukee, WI. Arsenije loved his new country and is an American patriot through and through. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1956 and married Maxine in January of 1957.Of course, his great passion was the outdoors, especially fishing. He also hunted and spent many summers with his family in northern Wisconsin on his beloved Lake Holcombe. He loved to birdwatch and make many wonderful things out of wood. And it goes without saying that he was a great handyman and an avid Packers fan. He really could accomplish anything he set his mind to, especially when, at age 85, he decided to put new aluminum siding on his house all by himself.He was happy with the simple life and was always ready and willing to give anyone who asked a helping hand. Everyone who knew him learned from him what it meant to be courageous, what it meant to be generous, what it meant to be positive no matter what happens in life, what it meant to be content with what God had provided, and what it meant to be resilient.His wife, Maxine, preceded him to Heaven in 2001. Arsenije is survived by four children: Brenda (Dean); David (Kathy and grandsons Sean and Adam); Mark (Sandra); and Susan. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Private services were held.