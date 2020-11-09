1/
Arsenije "Ed" Brkich
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arsenije's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arsenije "Ed" Brkich

Born, April 1, 1932 in Drvar, Yugoslavia. Passed away November 5, 2020. On December 1, 1945, at the age of 13, with $50 in his pocket, Arsenije left behind everything he knew in his homeland of Yugoslavia for a better, more free life in the United States. He never looked back and eventually settled in Milwaukee, WI. Arsenije loved his new country and is an American patriot through and through. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955-1956 and married Maxine in January of 1957.

Of course, his great passion was the outdoors, especially fishing. He also hunted and spent many summers with his family in northern Wisconsin on his beloved Lake Holcombe. He loved to birdwatch and make many wonderful things out of wood. And it goes without saying that he was a great handyman and an avid Packers fan. He really could accomplish anything he set his mind to, especially when, at age 85, he decided to put new aluminum siding on his house all by himself.

He was happy with the simple life and was always ready and willing to give anyone who asked a helping hand. Everyone who knew him learned from him what it meant to be courageous, what it meant to be generous, what it meant to be positive no matter what happens in life, what it meant to be content with what God had provided, and what it meant to be resilient.

His wife, Maxine, preceded him to Heaven in 2001. Arsenije is survived by four children: Brenda (Dean); David (Kathy and grandsons Sean and Adam); Mark (Sandra); and Susan. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly. Private services were held.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schaff Funeral Service

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved