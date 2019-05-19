Services
Arsenio Siy
Siy, Jr., Arsenio Co Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the age of 84. Beloved husband of Justina (nee Forteza) Siy. Loving father of Anna Liza Siy and Grandfather of Ronaldo Lawrence Siy. Dear brother of Libertad (the late Santiago) Cua, Minda (the late Senen) Burgos, Justina (the late Herminio) Lukban, Dr. Lucio (Dr. Conchita) Siy, Alfredo (Emma) Siy and Azucena (Henry) Leigh. Preceded in death by son, Arsenio Lawrence Siy III; parents, Arsenio and Co Bit Siy; sister, Ensuida (the late Alberto) Go; and brother, Luciano (the late Genoveva) Siy. Also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held on Friday May 24, 2019 at OUR LADY OF GOOD HOPE CATHOLIC CHURCH (7152 N. 41st St. Milwaukee, WI 53209) from 10:00am - 11:45am with Mass of Christian Burial celebrated at 12Noon. Burial to follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Mequon. In lieu of flowers, Memorials appreciated to the church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019
