|
|
Wolff, Art Passed away May 13, 2019 at the age 77. Loving husband of Judy (nee Constantineau). Loving father of Christa Houle and Colleen (Nate) Loper. Proud grandpa of Megan, Madalyn, Morgan and Jack. Beloved step-father of Ashley (Ricky) Bohmann and the late Brittney Bohmann. Preceded in death by his sister Carol Reinterson. Art will be remembered by Rob Houle, other relatives and many friends. Art's family will greet relatives and friends from 11AM-1PM on Wed May 22 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N Calhoun Rd, Brookfield. Art was an Interior Designer and owned Contract Design Associates of Waukesha for over 40 years. To receive this obit text 1846403 to 414-301-6422.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019