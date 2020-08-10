Arthur A. Kossel
Sun City, AZ - Arthur A. Kossel, 74 of Sun City, AZ and Germantown, WI peacefully passed away in the evening of August 2, 2020 in the care of Hospice of the West. Art will be forever loved and deeply missed by his family and friends.
Art grew up and resided in Wauwatosa, WI where he attended elementary and high school. Going on to higher education, Art earned his Bachelor Degree in both Biology and Economics at the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, then receiving his Master's Degree in Education and Curriculum at University of Wisconsin Milwaukee.
For 32 years, Art educated many, many students in the Germantown School District. Among his favorite teaching activities were the pond study project he helped design at Riveredge Nature Center in Saukville, WI and coaching basketball at the middle school and high school levels. Art also loved playing softball in Wisconsin and Arizona, until 2017. Duck hunting in North Dakota at Camp Greenball, fishing on Lake Winnebago, and playing golf were among his favorite activities. His love for gardening produced asparagus and Yukon gold potatoes from his 80'x80' garden, were to die for, among all the other delicious vegetables. Art is best known for his quick wit and willingness to help others whenever needed.
Art is survived by his beloved wife of 40 years, Sylvia K. Kossel; two loving daughters, Kari and husband Chris Sheehan of Goodyear, AZ, and Gwen Shawley of Litchfield Park, AZ; four dear grandchildren, Jacob, Caden, Lindsay and Zachary; dear sister Judy and husband Dave Nearman and a host of family and friends. He is preceded in death by both his parents, Madelyn and Alanson Kossel; his brother, Don Kossel and his sister Mary Hanson.
Visitation will be from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm on Friday, August 14, 2020 with the Celebration of Life Ceremony beginning at 12:00 pm, on Friday, August 14, 2020 at Sunland Memorial Park, Mortuary Chapel, 15826 N. Del Web Blvd., Sun City, AZ 85351.
Immediately following the Celebration of Life Service, Art's family has extended an invitation for all to join them for Light Refreshment and Reminiscing in the Sunland Reception Room.
Memorial Contributions may be made in memory of Arthur K. Kossel, to Benevilla of Surprise, 16752 N. Greasewood St., Surprise, AZ 85378.
