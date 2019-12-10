|
Dr. Arthur (Art) Allen Wasserman
Dr. Arthur (Art) Allen Wasserman, a true renaissance man to those who knew him, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2019 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of 54 years of Sheila Ruth Wharton Wasserman, who died in 2010. Devoted father of Robert (JoAnne Fait) and Jamie (Sue Ploszay). Adoring grandfather of Haley, AJ, and Jack, and of granddogs Bordeaux and Murray.
Art's formal education and multiple careers spanned seven decades. After being honorably discharged from the United States Army in 1947, he was admitted to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), where he earned a B.S. and M.S. in Chemical Engineering and served as class president. Subsequently, as a Rhodes Scholar, he attended Oxford University in England, earning an M.A. in Physics. Art then returned to MIT to earn a Ph.D. in Nuclear Engineering. In the 1950s and 1960s he worked at Phillips Petroleum's Atomic Energy Division in Idaho, and at Westinghouse's Astronuclear Laboratory in Pittsburgh, where he developed nuclear space propulsion technologies for NASA.
In 1968 Art joined Allis-Chalmers (A-C) Corp., where he enjoyed an 18-year career in commercial engineering management, with assignments in Milwaukee, WI; London, England; and Birmingham, AL. While at A-C, he earned an M.B.A. at the University of Chicago. After retiring in 1986, he taught evening courses at Cardinal Stritch University and Marquette University. That led to his next career as Dean of Cardinal Stritch University College of Business and Management. He retired again 13 years later to follow in his wife's footsteps by enrolling at Marquette University Law School, earning a J.D. in 2005 at the age of 77 (Sheila was only 62 when she earned her J.D. in 1993). Together, they worked as defense counsel, taking assigned cases from the Wisconsin State Public Defender's Office. Art continued his law practice into his late-80s.
More impressive than Art's academic and career achievements was his passion to help others and give back to the community. He was a member of the Rotary Club of Milwaukee (RCM) and was dedicated to their mission of connecting people and resources for common good. In addition, he served on the RCM Scholarship Committee and mentored Rotary Scholars. Art, who suffered from macular degeneration, also served on the Board of Directors for Beyond Vision, a not-for-profit company with the mission of creating jobs for people with no sight or limited vision.
Outside of his professional commitments, Art was an accomplished musician who enjoyed a lifetime of making music. He loved playing the violin, clarinet, piano, and cello. In 2000, he attended the Third Annual Cello Congress in Baltimore, playing with 200 cellists from around the world. He had a beautiful tenor voice and performed eleven concerts with fellow musicians for residents of Saint John's on the Lake retirement community during the eight years he lived there.
Art was a reflective, brilliant individual with a kind and gentle soul. He was a mentor to both young and old and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and community. A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Saint John's on the Lake, 1800 N. Prospect Ave., Milwaukee, WI 53202. A reception will follow the service.
As an expression of sympathy, memorial contributions in Art's name may be made either to Rotary Club of Milwaukee (online at http://milwaukeerotary.com or at RCM Community Fund, 750 N. Lincoln Memorial Dr. Ste. 320, Milwaukee, WI 53202) or to Beyond Vision (online at https://www.beyondvision.com/donate/ or at Beyond Vision, Attn.: James Kerlin, 5316 W. State St., Milwaukee, WI 53208.)
