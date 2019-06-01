Resources
Aronson, Arthur May 31, 2019, age 88 years. Beloved husband of Carrie Aronson (nee Feldman) and the late Ethel Aronson (nee Hirschbein). Cherished father of Dr. Solomon (Dr. Leena) Aronson, Mark (Judy) Aronson, and the late Sheri Aronson. Loving grandfather of Jacob, Sam, Elizabeth, Rebecca, Benjamin and Molly. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Funeral Service 11:00 AM Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Temple Menorah 9363 N. 76th Street Milwaukee, WI 53223. Interment Temple Menorah Ever-Rest Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Temple Menorah are greatly appreciated. Suminski Weiss LifeStory Funeral Home 414-276-5122 SuminskiFuneralHome.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from June 1 to June 2, 2019
