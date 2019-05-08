|
|
Koscielniak, Arthur D. Was reunited with his beloved wife Helen on May 2, 2019 at the age of 90. Loving father of Michael, Valerie (Ron) Updegraff, the late Patricia, and the late Henry. Proud grandfather of Donna, Jeff (Anne), Robert, Lisa (Ben) Rienke, Katie (Dave) Wade-Fieber. Great-grandfather of Kelsea (Rich), Rachel, Amanda, Josh, Savannah, Calvin, Cora, and Conner. Further survived by loved ones and friends. Arthur retired to Northern Wisconsin. He was a proud WWII Veteran who served with the U.S. Marine Corps. Visitation will be held at ST. ADALBERT CEMETERY (3801 S. 6th St., Milwaukee) in the Chapel of The Holy Family on Friday, May 10 starting at 10AM until time of Service at 12PM. Private family burial to follow.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019