Merritt, Arthur E. Passed away peacefully on Thurs, May 9th, 2019 at the age of 82. He was preceeded in death by his beloved wife, Jean. Arthur was the loving father of 2 sons, Dan and Larry and grandfather of one grandson, Austin. He was also the step grandfather to Carrie, Holly, and Tina Lapointe. Arthur will be fondly remembered by his family as a loving & responsible father, an avid fisherman & hunter, and a proud Professional Engineer for over 60 yrs. Memorial Gathering at the FUNERAL HOME Wednesday, May 22nd, 2019 from 10AM to 11AM. Memorial Service to follow, at 11AM. Burial of cremains at St. Adalbert Cemetery
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 19, 2019