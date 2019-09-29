|
Arthur F. "Art" Emig
Formerly of Thiensville, passed away Fri. Sept. 27, 2019 age 89. Father of Rose Wood, Jean Gill (Dan Engstrom) and Beth (Dan) Anzia. Grandfather of Dan Wood and James (Emma) Wood. Preceded in death by his wife of 57 years Pauline, mother Evelyn Knight and brother Earl Emig. A special Thank You to the staff at the Clement J. Zablocki Veterans Medical Center in Milwaukee for their compassionate care. A private family burial service will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 29, 2019