Arthur "Artie" Froh
Milwaukee - Joined his beloved son Timothy in the arms of the Angels on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at the age of 73. Devoted husband of 52 years to Lynda (nee Pehowski). Father to Michael (Sarah Drilias) Froh and Jennifer Froh. Loving gramps of Sunniva, Maricella and Josiah. Caring brother of Francis (Moose), Tom, Bob, Pattie and Gerard.
Artie proudly served his country as a member of the United States Marine Corps in Vietnam. He continued his service to his country as a member of the Army Reserves. He was a member of the Wisconsin Vietnam Veterans Chapter 1. Artie retired from A.O. Smith/Tower Automotive after over 30 years of service. Artie was a generous man and greatly enjoyed any opportunity to help his friends and family any way that he could.
Memorial Visitation FRIDAY, December 6, 2019 from 4-7 PM at the Funeral Home. Memorial Service and Military Honors at 7 PM.
Semper Fi
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4, 2019