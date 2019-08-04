|
Yamnik, Arthur H. Passed to Eternal Life on Thursday, August 1, 2019, age 95 years. Loving father of Dale (Kristine) Yamnik, Dawn Keidel and Lynn (Jeff) Krause. Dear grandfather of Tyler (Keri), Patrick (Marianne), Blake (Sara) Yamnik, Tiffany (Brennon) Miles, Brittany (Barry) Hall, Amber (Andy) Hugo and Alycia (Aaron) Arnold. Loving companion of Bobbie Schmidt and special friend to her family, Dennis (Debby) Schmidt. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Thursday, August 8, 2019 at the Funeral Home 3PM until time of Funeral Service at 5PM. Interment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Arthur worked for the City of West Allis retiring after 37 years. Member of SNPJ, Lodge # 584 for 77 years. Special Thank You to Ruth Hospice for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 4, 2019