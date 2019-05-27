|
Evert, Arthur "Artie" J. Arthur "Artie" J. Evert, 76, of Watertown, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Waukesha Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Watertown with Rev. Justin Cloute and Rev. Anthony Schultz officiating. Family and friends may gather at the church from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials would be appreciated to the church. Hafemeister Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Watertown is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be made at HafemeisterFH.com. Arthur "Artie" John Evert was born on January 6, 1943, son of Elmer L. and Magdalena M. (nee Kramer) Evert in Milwaukee. He joined the Army and was stationed in Seattle. Artie married the former Kathleen Runge on March 7, 1964 in Milwaukee. He then worked for North Shore Water Commission, becoming an assistant manager until his retirement. Artie was a member of the Okauchee American Legion #399, and a proud member of the NRA. Artie is survived by his wife of 55 years, Kathleen; sons, John (Tammy); Ronald (Doug); Thomas (fiance Dawn) Evert; grandchildren, Thomas, Robert, and Samuel Evert; great-grandchild, Laken; sister, Katherine (Jo) Evert; as well as other relatives and friends. Artie was preceded in death by his parents.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 27, 2019