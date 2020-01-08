Services
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
(262) 781-8350
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
3:00 PM
Harder Funeral Service Inc
18700 West Capitol Drive
Brookfield, WI 53045
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Roseberry Funeral Home
512 Main Street
Friendship, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Lambert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur J. Lambert

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur J. Lambert Notice
Arthur J. Lambert

Wauwatosa - January 8, 2019 age 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Lambert and the late Joan Rudolf. Loving father of Daniel (Rose) Lambert, Michael (Felicia) Lambert, Kim (Jeff) Graf and Jeff (Paula) Lambert. Grandfather of Andrew, Amanda, Ashley, Troy, Taylor (Dylan), Brittany, Craig (Ashley). Preceded in death by a son, David Lambert, 3 sisters; Irene, Hazel, Margaret and 4 brothers; Julius, Charles, Albert and Alfred. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Visitation Saturday, January 11 at Harder Funeral Home from 1:00 pm until time of Funeral Service at 3:00 pm. Another visitation will take place at Roseberry Funeral Home 512 Main Street, Friendship, WI on Monday, January 13 from 12:00 PM-1:00 PM.

Interment Rock Gould Cemetery, Grand Marsh, WI. In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials to The Lutheran Home (Elaine's Hope Memory Care) would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at The Lutheran Home for all of their loving care.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -
jsonline