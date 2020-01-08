|
Arthur J. Lambert
Wauwatosa - January 8, 2019 age 87 years. Beloved husband of the late Marilyn Lambert and the late Joan Rudolf. Loving father of Daniel (Rose) Lambert, Michael (Felicia) Lambert, Kim (Jeff) Graf and Jeff (Paula) Lambert. Grandfather of Andrew, Amanda, Ashley, Troy, Taylor (Dylan), Brittany, Craig (Ashley). Preceded in death by a son, David Lambert, 3 sisters; Irene, Hazel, Margaret and 4 brothers; Julius, Charles, Albert and Alfred. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Saturday, January 11 at Harder Funeral Home from 1:00 pm until time of Funeral Service at 3:00 pm. Another visitation will take place at Roseberry Funeral Home 512 Main Street, Friendship, WI on Monday, January 13 from 12:00 PM-1:00 PM.
Interment Rock Gould Cemetery, Grand Marsh, WI. In lieu of flowers, if desired memorials to The Lutheran Home (Elaine's Hope Memory Care) would be appreciated. The family would like to thank the staff at The Lutheran Home for all of their loving care.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020