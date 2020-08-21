Arthur J. TomczakFound peace August 20, 2020 age 87. Beloved husband of the late Betty. Dear father of Thomas Tomczak and Mark Tomczak (Erin O'Donnell). Further survived by other relatives and friends and his grand dog Major. Arthur was a devoted and loving husband and father who proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. Private services were held. Memorials to the Wisconsin Humane Society or the Salvation Army appreciated.