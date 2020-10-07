1/
Dr. Arthur John Fliss
Dr. Arthur John Fliss

West Bend - Dr. Arthur John Fliss, age 94, passed away peacefully from Alzheimer's Disease on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at the Samaritan in West Bend. He was born on July 21, 1926 in Milwaukee to Paul and Valeria (nee Kosobucki) Fliss. Arthur graduated from Messmer High School and joined the United States Army serving during WWII. He was very instrumental in Hunters Vision which changed the hunting color from red to orange. Arthur then attended Northern IL College of Optometry. He married his love, Marilyn (nee Brost) in Medford. Arthur then opened his own Optometry Practice in Milwaukee. After retirement, the couple moved to West Bend.

Arthur is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Marilyn "Mary"; children Joy (Gregg) Miller and Michael Fliss; grandchildren, Patrick, Ryan, Joseph Fliss, Kimberly (Ryan) Frederking, Kristin Miller Greenwood; great-grandchildren, Cole and Ella Frederking. He is further survived by nieces and nephews.

Arthur is preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Howard (Doris) of Sheboygan, Bishop Raphael of Superior and George (Winnie) of Beloit.

Due to Covid, no services will be held at this time.

The Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.(262) 338-2050 / www.phillipfuneralhome.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
