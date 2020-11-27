Arthur Karnel



Arthur Karnel passed away unexpectedly on November 14, 2020 at the age of 43. He is survived by his father Michael Karnel, sister Julie (Sean) Grudzinski, nephews Max, Oliver and Bailey, former wife Mary, and other family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his brother Joe, mother Dolly, step-father Lou, and step-mother Cathie. Art was a talented musician who loved his cats, painting, online gaming and ramen noodles. Those who knew him, certainly could never forget him.



No services will be held at this time.









