Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
ST. JOHN ARMENIAN CHURCH
7825 W. Layton Ave.
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
ST. JOHN ARMENIAN CHURCH
7825 W. Layton Ave.
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:30 AM
ST. JOHN ARMENIAN CHURCH
7825 W. Layton Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur Kashian
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur Kashian

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Arthur Kashian Notice
Arthur Kashian

Passed away Saturday October 12, 2019 at age 96 yrs. Beloved husband of Helen (Nee Matosian). Loving father of Arthur (Kristin), Charles (Therese), John (Kerrie), Janice. Dear Grandfather of 14 and Great-grandfather of 2. Brother of Rose, Gregory (Alice), Arlene. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday October 16, 2019 from 5-8PM at ST. JOHN ARMENIAN CHURCH (7825 W. Layton Ave.) and also again Thursday morning at Church from 10-1030AM followed by a Funeral Service at 1030AM. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. John Armenian Church would be appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline