Arthur Kashian
Passed away Saturday October 12, 2019 at age 96 yrs. Beloved husband of Helen (Nee Matosian). Loving father of Arthur (Kristin), Charles (Therese), John (Kerrie), Janice. Dear Grandfather of 14 and Great-grandfather of 2. Brother of Rose, Gregory (Alice), Arlene. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday October 16, 2019 from 5-8PM at ST. JOHN ARMENIAN CHURCH (7825 W. Layton Ave.) and also again Thursday morning at Church from 10-1030AM followed by a Funeral Service at 1030AM. Interment to follow at Wisconsin Memorial Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials to St. John Armenian Church would be appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2019