Crum, Arthur L. Passed away June 30, 2019 at age 86. Preceded in death by his daughter Judy Lynn and his wife Darlene Sue. Father of James (Laurie), Janet (Richard) Moss, Joseph (Chris Neumann), and Jack. Proud grandfather of 13 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. Brother of Kenneth (Judy) Crum. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Arthur was a proud U.S. Army Veteran and POW. He was an employee of Badger Alloys. Visitation will be Monday, July 8th, at Schaff Funeral Home 1:00 PM until time of service 3:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 3, 2019