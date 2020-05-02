Arthur Medeiros



Born to Eternal Life on April 26, 2020 at the age of 90 years. Loving husband of Marjene for 60 years. Beloved father of Rick (Susan) Medeiros, Nancy (Randy) Finch, David (Christina) Medeiros, Lynn (David) Kekesi , Lee (Gayle) Carter, Roxanne Van Dinter and the late Thomas Steven Medeiros. Grandfather of Christopher (Monte), Trisha (Peter), Danae, Shawn (Andrea), Tiffany (Kenn), Joshua (Nicole Lynn), Taylor (Gabe), Kelsey, Amanda (Mike), Emily (Luke), Benjamin and Matthew. Great-grandfather of Cassaundra, Joseph, Jayson, Meeka, Kylee, Madison, Jaiden, Brennen and Great-great-grandfather to Scarlett. Brother of Rose. He is further survived by nieces and nephews.



Arthur was a Koren War US Army Infantry veteran. He enjoyed dancing with his wife, wrote some poetry, playing pool, watching all sports, but especially baseball. He was a true Yankee fan at heart, but also enjoyed rooting for his home team, the Brewers.



Private services to be held. Interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Union Grove, WI.













