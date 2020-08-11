1/
Arthur Oehler
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Oehler

Milwaukee - Passed away August 6, 2020, at the age of 97. Loving husband of the late Grace for 68 years. Beloved father of Paul (Chris), Mike (Mary) and Dan (Garie Lynn). Proud grandfather of Dave (Sarah), Kate (Brian) McPherson, Tim (Steph), Beedl, Kevin, Liz, Stephanie and Adam. Cherished great-grandfather of Gracie, Jack, Henry, George, Harriet and Clare. Art patriotically served in WWII as a B-24 tail gunner and was retired from Moebius Printing Co. He was a leader with Boy Scout Troop 61 and a member of VFW Post 2923.

Due to the Covid 19 pandemic private graveside services with full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Please email your contact info to goehler@gmail.com for info on a post-COVID Life Celebration for Art. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Boy Scout Troop 61, 10602 W Lancaster Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53225 are appreciated. Please see funeral home website for more information.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 11 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services
10280 N. Port Washington Rd.
Mequon, WI 53092
(262) 241-8085
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Schmidt & Bartelt Funeral and Cremation Services

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved