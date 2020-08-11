Arthur Oehler

Arthur OehlerMilwaukee - Passed away August 6, 2020, at the age of 97. Loving husband of the late Grace for 68 years. Beloved father of Paul (Chris), Mike (Mary) and Dan (Garie Lynn). Proud grandfather of Dave (Sarah), Kate (Brian) McPherson, Tim (Steph), Beedl, Kevin, Liz, Stephanie and Adam. Cherished great-grandfather of Gracie, Jack, Henry, George, Harriet and Clare. Art patriotically served in WWII as a B-24 tail gunner and was retired from Moebius Printing Co. He was a leader with Boy Scout Troop 61 and a member of VFW Post 2923.Due to the Covid 19 pandemic private graveside services with full military honors will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Please email your contact info to goehler@gmail.com for info on a post-COVID Life Celebration for Art. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Boy Scout Troop 61, 10602 W Lancaster Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53225 are appreciated. Please see funeral home website for more information.