Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM
Queen of Apostles Catholic Church,
N35 W23360 Capitol Dr.
Pewaukee, WI
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
12:30 PM
Queen of Apostles Catholic Church
N35 W23360 Capitol Dr
Pewaukee, WI
Arthur R. "Art" Guidinger Notice
Arthur R. "Art" Guidinger

Pewaukee - Born to Life in Milwaukee, WI on October 15, 1935 to Henry and Marie (nee Gebhardt) Guidinger. Born to Eternal Life on March 12, 2020. Loving husband of Lois Ann (nee Lustig). Dear father of John, Jim, Joe (Carla), June (Ken) Schlager, Jerome, Jeff (Melissa), Jean, Jay (Khai), Janet (Mike) Loesche and Joy (Mark) Danielski. Beloved grandfather of Colin, Dexter, Rachel, Jacob, Jordan, Paul, John Henry, Abby, Haley, Jinda, Gabe, Greg, Adam, Tyler, Luke, Hope, Evan and Jack. Brother-in-law of Sr. Rita Marie Lustig SSM. Friend of Bernie (Renee) Lindner and their children Isaac, Eli and Nathan. Preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Robert "Bob" (the late Ida Marie) Guidinger. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

Funeral Mass Thursday, March 19, 12:30 PM at Queen of Apostles Catholic Church, N35 W23360 Capitol Dr., Pewaukee. Visitation Thursday at the Church from 10:30 AM to 12 NOON. Burial at St. Mary Cemetery in Pewaukee.

Art served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and was a proud and devoted City of Milwaukee Firefighter for 34 years. He was most proud of his children and grandchildren. Anyone who knew Art loved him.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 13 to Mar. 15, 2020
