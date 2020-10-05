Arthur R. "Art" GuidingerPewaukee - Of Pewaukee. Born to Life in Milwaukee, WI on October 15, 1935, to Henry and Marie (nee Gebhardt) Guidinger. Born to Eternal Life on March 12, 2020. Loving husband of Lois Ann (nee Lustig). Dear father of John, Jim, Joe (Carla), June (Ken) Schlager, Jerome, Jeff (Melissa), Jean, Jay (Khai), Janet (Mike) Loesche and Joy (Mark) Danielski. Beloved grandfather of Colin, Dexter, Rachel, Jacob, Jordan, Paul, John Henry, Abby, Haley, Jinda, Gabe, Greg, Adam, Tyler, Luke, Hope, Evan and Jack. Brother-in-law of Sr. Rita Marie Lustig SSM. Friend of Bernie (Renee) Lindner and their children Isaac, Eli and Nathan. Preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Robert "Bob" (the late Ida Marie) Guidinger. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.A memorial mass for Art will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, 11:00 AM at QUEEN OF APOSTLES CHURCH, N35 W23360 Capitol Dr., Pewaukee.Art served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and was a proud and devoted City of Milwaukee Firefighter for 34 years. He was most proud of his children and grandchildren. Anyone who knew Art loved him.