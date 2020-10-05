1/1
Arthur R. "Art" Guidinger
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur R. "Art" Guidinger

Pewaukee - Of Pewaukee. Born to Life in Milwaukee, WI on October 15, 1935, to Henry and Marie (nee Gebhardt) Guidinger. Born to Eternal Life on March 12, 2020. Loving husband of Lois Ann (nee Lustig). Dear father of John, Jim, Joe (Carla), June (Ken) Schlager, Jerome, Jeff (Melissa), Jean, Jay (Khai), Janet (Mike) Loesche and Joy (Mark) Danielski. Beloved grandfather of Colin, Dexter, Rachel, Jacob, Jordan, Paul, John Henry, Abby, Haley, Jinda, Gabe, Greg, Adam, Tyler, Luke, Hope, Evan and Jack. Brother-in-law of Sr. Rita Marie Lustig SSM. Friend of Bernie (Renee) Lindner and their children Isaac, Eli and Nathan. Preceded in death by his parents, and his brother Robert "Bob" (the late Ida Marie) Guidinger. Further survived by nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and many friends.

A memorial mass for Art will be held Thursday, October 15, 2020, 11:00 AM at QUEEN OF APOSTLES CHURCH, N35 W23360 Capitol Dr., Pewaukee.

Art served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard and was a proud and devoted City of Milwaukee Firefighter for 34 years. He was most proud of his children and grandchildren. Anyone who knew Art loved him.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
QUEEN OF APOSTLES CHURCH
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved