Arthur Reid, Jr.River Hills - Founder and President of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, peacefully passed away on May 27, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was 82.In 1981, he co-founded Reid and Yandell Funeral Home, which eventually became the first Golden Gate Funeral Home in 1986. For seven years, Golden Gate Funeral Home serviced the Milwaukee Community. In 1993, Golden Gate Funeral Home changed its name to The New Golden Gate Funeral Home. Arthur Reid Jr., became the sole owner and operator of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home in 2008. In 2012 Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home opened up its second location at 1910 Taylor Avenue in Racine, Wisconsin. In the effort to continually service the needs of our community a third location has been established at 2535 N. Teutonia Avenue in Milwaukee.Arthur Reid, Jr., is survived by Mary S. Reid and two daughters: Sheila Reid- Johnson and Phyllis Reid, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.Visitation will be held on Friday, June 12th in the Chapel of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5665 N Teutonia Avenue from 9 AM- 5 PM. Family hour from 5 PM - 7 PM. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 13th at Greater Mt. Sinai C.O.G.I.C., 5384 N 60th Street at 11 AM. Instate from 10-11 AM.