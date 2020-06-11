Arthur Reid Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur Reid, Jr.

River Hills - Founder and President of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, peacefully passed away on May 27, 2020 with his loving family by his side. He was 82.

In 1981, he co-founded Reid and Yandell Funeral Home, which eventually became the first Golden Gate Funeral Home in 1986. For seven years, Golden Gate Funeral Home serviced the Milwaukee Community. In 1993, Golden Gate Funeral Home changed its name to The New Golden Gate Funeral Home. Arthur Reid Jr., became the sole owner and operator of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home in 2008. In 2012 Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home opened up its second location at 1910 Taylor Avenue in Racine, Wisconsin. In the effort to continually service the needs of our community a third location has been established at 2535 N. Teutonia Avenue in Milwaukee.

Arthur Reid, Jr., is survived by Mary S. Reid and two daughters: Sheila Reid- Johnson and Phyllis Reid, Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Friday, June 12th in the Chapel of Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home, 5665 N Teutonia Avenue from 9 AM- 5 PM. Family hour from 5 PM - 7 PM. Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, June 13th at Greater Mt. Sinai C.O.G.I.C., 5384 N 60th Street at 11 AM. Instate from 10-11 AM.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reid's New Golden Gate Funeral Home
2535 N Teutonia Ave
Milwaukee, WI 53206
(414) 264-0600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved