Rev. Arthur SchupmannCalled home to Eternal Life on November 24, 2020.Pastor Arthur W. Schupmann was born on July 3, 1931. He is the 13th of 15 children born to the Reverend and Mrs. Gustave G.G. Schupmann of Chesterfield, MO. Pastor Schupmann attended Trinity Lutheran Elementary School in Chesterfield, MO. He attended high school at Concordia in St. Paul, Minnesota, and Concordia in Ft. Wayne, Indiana. He attended college at St. John's College, Winfield, KS. He began his seminary work with two years at Concordia Seminary, St. Louis, MO, and finished his preparation for the holy ministry at the Orthodox Lutheran Seminary in Minneapolis on January 25, 1954.Pastor Schupmann was ordained and installed by his father on February 3, 1954 at Trinity Lutheran Church, Chesterfield, MO. In July of 1954, Pastor Schupmann was called to serve two congregations in northern Minnesota, St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Ponsford, MN, and Mt. Olive Lutheran Church in Detroit Lakes, MN. In the spring of 1961 he was called to serve two congregations in MO, Trinity Lutheran Church in Ballwin, MO, and Peace Lutheran Church Owensville, MO. In 1966, Pastor Schupmann accepted a call to serve St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Milwaukee, WI, a church which he served for almost 30 years. In 1994, a semi-retirement call was extended to him by the congregation, Living Water Lutheran Church, in Hot Springs Village, AR.Pastor Schupmann married Dorothy Insinger on September 6, 1953. They were blessed with nine children: Sharon (Michael) Horenberger, Deborah (the late Willie) Bradford, Vicki (Mark) Lindstrom, Nancy (Jeff) Villwock, Jean (Robert) Miller, David, Timothy, Jonathan (Deanna), and Angela (James) Poitz. Pastor and Mrs. Schupmann have eighteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.Our dad was dedicated to serving the Lord throughout his life. He was an amazing preacher whose words touched many lives.Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 5, from 10am-12pm at HERITAGE FUNERAL HOMES, 16880 W. National Ave, New Berlin, with the funeral service to follow at 12pm.In lieu of flowers, memorials to Hillsdale College or Wisconsin Lutheran Seminary appreciated.