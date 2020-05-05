Arthur "Art" W. Marrs



Reunited with his wife, MaryAnn, on Sunday, May 3, 2020, age 99. Loving father of Barbara (the late Jack) Neals, Nancy (the late Jerry) Price, Judith (Donald) Stormoen, James (Barbara) and Jeffrey (Laura) Marrs. Proud grandfather of Michael, Andrew, Andrea, Ashley, Laura, Justin, Erin, Amber, James, Kelly and Amy. Beloved great grandfather of Layla, Nick, Nate, Colton, Axl, Izzy, Oliver, Lucy, Cecilia, August, Nathaniel, Adelyn and Edison. Brother of Florence Seby. Brother-in-law of Marcia Marrs. Preceded in death by his siblings, Charles, Howard, Edward and Mary.



Services will be held privately. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.













To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store