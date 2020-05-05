Arthur W. "Art" Marrs
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arthur's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arthur "Art" W. Marrs

Reunited with his wife, MaryAnn, on Sunday, May 3, 2020, age 99. Loving father of Barbara (the late Jack) Neals, Nancy (the late Jerry) Price, Judith (Donald) Stormoen, James (Barbara) and Jeffrey (Laura) Marrs. Proud grandfather of Michael, Andrew, Andrea, Ashley, Laura, Justin, Erin, Amber, James, Kelly and Amy. Beloved great grandfather of Layla, Nick, Nate, Colton, Axl, Izzy, Oliver, Lucy, Cecilia, August, Nathaniel, Adelyn and Edison. Brother of Florence Seby. Brother-in-law of Marcia Marrs. Preceded in death by his siblings, Charles, Howard, Edward and Mary.

Services will be held privately. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Celebration of Life
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved