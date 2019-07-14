|
Gaulke Jr., Arthur William Age 93, of Wauwatosa, WI, passed into God's loving arms on July 1, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Milwaukee on May 12, 1926. He was preceded in death by his parents Margaret and Arthur Gaulke Sr., and two infant siblings: Barbara & Myron. Arthur graduated from Shorewood High School, went on to study at Lawrence University, was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon and served in the Navy in the Pacific in WWII. Upon his return to the states, he graduated from Layton School of Arts with a degree in Architecture. Arthur met the love of his life, Gayle Teske in 1947. They were married on August 21, 1948 in Shorewood, WI. Together they raised 2 children: David (Virginia) & Pamela McDonald. He was a marketing entrepreneur for over 50 years owning several businesses. He was also a board member of several companies. He enjoyed sculpting & fine arts and enjoyed traveling the world with his wife. Arthur is survived by his wife & children, 7 grandchildren & 16 great-grandchildren. We are forever grateful to the caring & loving staff of Memory Care at San Camillus. Rev. Bill Trump & Rev. Dr. Barry Szymanski of First Congregational Church will officiate the ceremony. A visitation, ceremony & reception is scheduled for July 22, 2019 beginning at 2pm at San Camillus, 10200 W. Bluemound Road, Wauwatosa across from the Milwaukee County Zoo. The parking lot has limited parking and side street parking is available. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Arthur's memory to the First Congregational Church Wauwatosa, 1511 Church Street, Wauwatosa, WI 53213, the United Methodist Church, 2679 County Road J, Mercer, WI 54547 or the , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 14, 2019