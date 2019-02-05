Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
ST MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH
9306 W. Beloit Rd.
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Feb. 7, 2019
6:00 PM
ST MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH
9306 W. Beloit Rd.
View Map
Ibarra, Arturo M. "Turin" Called home to the Lord, February 1, 2019, age 10. Beloved son of Arturo and Veronica Ibarra. Loving brother of Izabelle, Elizabeth, Veronica and Aaron. Grandson of Macedonio and Margarita Ibarra and Ignacio and Martha Martin. Also loved by aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Visitation at ST MATTHIAS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 9306 W. Beloit Rd., Thursday, February 7, 3-6 PM. Mass of Christian Burial 6:30 PM. Private burial St. Matthias. In Turin's honor, please do not wear black. He loved color, especially blue and green.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 5, 2019
