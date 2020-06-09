Arvin E. Hoppe
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Arvin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Arvin E. Hoppe

Hartford - Age 90 passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. Son of the late Eleanore M. (nee Hinze) and George F.; beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Yager); loving father of Darryl (Cindy) Hoppe, Sharryl (William) Robinson, and Laura (Rod) Dirnbauer; proud grandpa of 10; proud great grandpa of 10 and one soon to be expected; dear brother of the late Ken (Nina) Hoppe; and dear brother-in-law of Joy Yager and Judy Dirnbauer. A Private Visitation and Funeral Service for Arvin will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield, WI. Contributions in memory of Arvin to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or to the Wounded Warriors Project are appreciated in care of the Hoppe family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Shimon Funeral Home
824 Union Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-9500
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved