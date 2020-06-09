Arvin E. Hoppe
Hartford - Age 90 passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020. Son of the late Eleanore M. (nee Hinze) and George F.; beloved husband of the late Carol (nee Yager); loving father of Darryl (Cindy) Hoppe, Sharryl (William) Robinson, and Laura (Rod) Dirnbauer; proud grandpa of 10; proud great grandpa of 10 and one soon to be expected; dear brother of the late Ken (Nina) Hoppe; and dear brother-in-law of Joy Yager and Judy Dirnbauer. A Private Visitation and Funeral Service for Arvin will be held Thursday, June 11, 2020 at Wisconsin Memorial Park, Brookfield, WI. Contributions in memory of Arvin to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network or to the Wounded Warriors Project are appreciated in care of the Hoppe family.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.