Arvis A. Kraetsch Notice
Kraetsch, Arvis A. Found peace and joined the love of his life Pearl on April 7, 2019 at the age of 93. Dear father of Tim (Susan Steele), Jennifer (Wayne) Martin, and Thomas (Heidi Schuneman). Special grandpa of Nicholas Martin. Further survived by other relatives and friends. Arvis was a former employee of Cutler-Hammer and General Electric as an electrical sales engineer. He was a 32nd Degree Mason and a chanter in the Tripoli Shrine. He was a mechanic in the Army Air Corps during WWII. Arvis was a member at St. Matthew's for over 85 years and sang in the church choir for 70 years. He also sang in the choir for over 20 years at Emmanuel Ev. Lutheran Church in Naples, FL. Visitation on Monday, April 29, 2019 at St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church, 1615 Wauwatosa Ave. from 2 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 4 PM. Entombment on Tuesday, April 30 at Wisconsin Memorial Park at 10:30 AM. Please meet in the green parking area. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Matthew's Ev. Lutheran Church are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 21, 2019
