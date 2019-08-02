Services
Schaff Funeral Service
5920 West Lincoln Avenue
West Allis, WI 53219
(414) 541-7533
Ashley L. Ledvorowski

Ashley L. Ledvorowski Notice
Ledvorowski, Ashley L. Found peace July 26, 2019 at age 30. Beloved daughter of Kim and Michael. Dear sister of Ryan. Loving mother of Hunter Michael Hayes and fiancee of Sean Hayes. Cherished grandaughter of Byung An Dolinac. Special niece of Mari DeMorrow and cousin Danielle. Further survived by other loving aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Visitation will be Monday at Schaff Funeral Home 10:00 AM until time of service 12:00 PM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made out to Kim or Michael to be deposited into Hunter's account.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 2, 2019
