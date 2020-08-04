Audrey A. GibsonFranklin - (Nee Mikolajczak). Passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Gibson. Loving mom of Ken (Sandy) Gibson. Cherished grandma Chris (Russ) Stowell and Brian (Amy) Gibson. Great grandma of Alyssa, Lyla, Ben, and Chloe. Dearest sister of Romaine "Butchie" (Thomas) Karpinski and the late Gloria (the late Robert) Lewandowski. Further survived by other loved relatives and friends.Visitation will be held at Max A. Sass & Sons-Mission Hills Chapel on Monday, August 10 from 9-11AM. After the visitation, please meet at ST. MARY'S CATHOLIC FAITH COMMUNITY (9520 W. Forest Home Ave., Hales Corners) for the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon, seating at church is limited to 50 people. Entombment to follow at St. Adalbert Cemetery.