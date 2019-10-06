|
Audrey A. Gumina
West Allis - November 27, 1935 - September 28, 2019
(nee Kaleta) Surrounded by loved ones, Audrey was born to Eternal Life on September 28, 2019. Wife of the late Salvatore A. Gumina. Beloved mother and fierce champion of Mary (Carlos) Figueroa, Roseann Gumina, Paul Gumina, Toni Gumina (Matthew Hughes), Juli Gumina (Raiford Palmer), Jean (Mark) Biebel, Nicole (Rex) Ballinger and Peter (Becky) Gumina. Cherished Nana of Michael Figueroa, Toni (Yovan) Perea, Karly (Paul) Sawyer, Dan Berry, Jacob, Dominic, and Joseph Webb, Salvatore and Mia Gumina, Ryan and Devin Yates, Eleni and Audrey Panoushis, Grace and Teddy Biebel, Jude and Zane Ballinger, Anthony and Santino Gumina, Great Nana of Isaiah, Yovani, Hannah, Angelina, Cain, Gavin, and Maddie. Further survived by Sister Sue Arthur, in-laws Barb Zangl, Adeline Dentice, Jim and Maryann Gumina, Antoinette Mages and many loving nieces, nephews and friends. Audrey was proceeded in death by her husband Salvatore in 2012, Her parents Stanley and Rose (nee Brostowicz) Kaleta, her brother James Kaleta, in-laws Antonio and Mary (Crivello) Gumina, Leo and Cordelia Gumina, Sylvester Dentice, Rosalie Sardina, and Robert Mages.
Funeral services for Audrey will take place on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at St. Jude the Apostle Parish in Wauwatosa. 734 Glenview Ave. Wauwatosa, WI 53213. Visitation from 10:30 am until time of the Mass of Christian Burial which will be celebrated at Noon. Interment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Catholic Charities in remembrance of Audrey. Catholic Charities, PO Box 070912, Milwaukee, WI 53207-0912
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Oct. 6, 2019