Audrey A. Mann
Milwaukee - Audrey A. Mann passed away peacefully on the evening of November 1, just one month shy of her 90th birthday. But she was not shy about her love for the city of Milwaukee and its culture as well as the beauty of the changing seasons in the Midwest where she lived all of her life.
Mrs. Mann was born in Chicago in 1929, attending Hyde Park High School, The University of Illinois and Northwestern University where she received a B.S. in English Literature and Art History.
Upon moving to Milwaukee in 1956, she immersed herself in the community, working first for the Children's Art Program at the Milwaukee Art Museum. Later she became a museum docent. A major collector of studio art glass, Mrs. Mann demonstrated her expertise and passion on the subject by curating shows of glass sculpture at the Milwaukee Art Museum and at the Villa Terrace Museum of Decorative Arts. She also served on the boards of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater and United Performing Arts Fund.
Mrs. Mann will be interred at Greenwood Cemetery next to her beloved husband Dr. Robert W. Mann, who predeceased her in 1999.
Survivors include children from her first marriage to James D. Scheinfeld: son John Scheinfeld and wife Karen Vock of Sherman Oaks, California; daughter Shaina and husband Richard Noll of Port Townsend, Washington; son Robert Scheinfeld of Charlottesville, Virginia and grandchildren Rachel Noll James, Mischa Noll, Alexandra Scheinfeld and Aidan Scheinfeld.
For the last 12 years, Mrs. Mann lived a full and happy life at Saint John's on the Lake. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to the Saint John's Foundation, Directors Fund for Charitable Care, an endowed fund that provides support for residents whose personal resources can no longer fully cover their residence costs, 1840 North Prospect Avenue, Milwaukee, WI 53202.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 8 to Nov. 10, 2019