Audrey A. TheisMilwaukee - (Nee Aul). Returned to her heavenly home on November 10th, 2020 to be with her Lord at the age of 92. Beloved wife of the late Frank Theis and loving mother of Steven Theis. Audrey is further survived by friends and family.A graveside service will be held at Wisconsin Memorial Park (13235 W. Capitol Dr., Brookfield) on Friday, November 13th at 10AM. Please meet in the Red parking area.