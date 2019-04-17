|
|
Alberti, Audrey (Nee Potts) Died peacefully on Wed. April 10, 2019 at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Joseph. Mother of Allan (Mary Ann), the late Mark, Christopher (Linda), and Annette (Steve) Johnston. Grandmother of 9 and great grandmother of 1. Visitation at Luther Manor, 4545 N. 92nd Street, Faith and Education Building, on Sat. April 20, 2019 10-11AM. Funeral Service at 11AM. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to Luther Manor or St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 17, 2019