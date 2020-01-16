Services
More Obituaries for Audrey Hawkins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Ann Hawkins

Audrey Ann Hawkins Notice
Audrey Ann Hawkins

Milwaukee - (nee Olszewski)

Passed away peacefully on January 15, 2020 at age 86. She was reunited with her late husband Thurman Hawkins. Beloved mother of Scott (Gayle), Anthony (Viola), Denise Tierney, Georgia (John) Schultz, Barbara Nobile, and stepson Michael (Lois) Smith. She was loved by 16 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. Dear sister of Pat, Geraldine, Arthur (the late Darlene), Candice (the late Paul), Rita (Edward) and the late Donna (the late Forest). Sister-in-law of Herman Hawkins and Vi Hawkins. Further survived by additional family and friends.

Visitation at the Funeral Home on Monday, January 20, at 10am. Funeral service at Noon. Burial at Woodlawn Cemetery, 614 E Howard Ave, Milwaukee, at 2pm. Memorials appreciated in Audrey's name to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission.



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
