Audrey Anne StevensPembine - Audrey Anne Stevens age 94, of Pembine, WI, died unexpectedly due to Covid-19 on Wednesday 11 November 2020 at Aurora Medical Center Bay Area, Marinette WI. Audrey was born 15 September 1926 in Milwaukee, daughter to the late Theophil and Alma (née Leetz) Gramza.Lutheran graveside burial service will be 12:00pm (noon) on November 30 in Pembine. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date.Condolences to the family of Audrey Anne Stevens may be expressed in the online guestbook of Roubal Funeral Home at www.roubalfuneralhome.com . In lieu of flowers, a memorial charity gift can be given in Audrey's name to Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church in Pembine WI. (W8014 Minnie Street, P.O. 117, Pembine, WI; 715-324-5899; pembinegrace@outlook.com)