Services
Fox Point Ev Lutheran Church
7510 N Santa Monica Blvd
Milwaukee, WI 53217
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
FOX POINT LUTHERAN CHURCH
7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd.
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
12:00 PM
FOX POINT LUTHERAN CHURCH
7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey Falk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey B. Falk

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Audrey B. Falk Notice
Audrey B. Falk

Mequon - (nee Genske) Passed away September 6, 2019, age 91. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Bruce of almost 49 years. Dear mother of James, Nancy Hofherr, and John. Proud grandmother of Daniel and Julie Hofherr, and Stefanie Falk. Proud great-grandmother of Kayan Grant. Also loved by other relatives and many friends.

Visitation at FOX POINT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Friday September 13, 10AM-12PM. Funeral Service 12 noon. Reception to Follow. Burial Wisconsin Memorial Park.

1946 graduate of Whitefish Bay High School. Attended State Teachers College Milwaukee and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison 1950. Member of Kappa Delta as well as other sororities. She was an active member of Fox Point Lutheran Church for over 60 years.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Horizon Hospice at St. Mary's Mequon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fox Point Lutheran Church or to Horizon Hospice at St. Mary's Mequon.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline