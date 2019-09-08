|
|
Audrey B. Falk
Mequon - (nee Genske) Passed away September 6, 2019, age 91. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Bruce of almost 49 years. Dear mother of James, Nancy Hofherr, and John. Proud grandmother of Daniel and Julie Hofherr, and Stefanie Falk. Proud great-grandmother of Kayan Grant. Also loved by other relatives and many friends.
Visitation at FOX POINT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 7510 N. Santa Monica Blvd, Friday September 13, 10AM-12PM. Funeral Service 12 noon. Reception to Follow. Burial Wisconsin Memorial Park.
1946 graduate of Whitefish Bay High School. Attended State Teachers College Milwaukee and graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Madison 1950. Member of Kappa Delta as well as other sororities. She was an active member of Fox Point Lutheran Church for over 60 years.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Horizon Hospice at St. Mary's Mequon. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Fox Point Lutheran Church or to Horizon Hospice at St. Mary's Mequon.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Sept. 8 to Sept. 11, 2019