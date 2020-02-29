Services
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
1:30 PM - 2:45 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
N74 W13604 Appleton Ave
Menomonee Falls, WI
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:00 PM
St. Anthony Catholic Church
N74 W13604 Appleton Ave
Menomonee Falls, WI
Audrey Binzak

Audrey Binzak Notice
Audrey Binzak

Menomonee Falls - (nee Domach) Born to Eternal Life February, 28, 2020 at the age of 92 years. Beloved wife of the late Attorney Paul Binzak. Loving mother of Steve (Becky), Nancy (Brian) Schmidt, Rick (Debbie), Betsy Kaczmarowski, Doug (Michelle) and Michael (Jane). Dear grandmother of Paul (Ann), Michelle, Kimberly, Kaitlyn, Kevin (Kallie), Erin (Mike), Amanda, Eric, Corey, Harry, Quin, Adam and BriAnna. Beloved great-grandmother of Leonard, Julia, Colin, Kendall and Trevor. Cherished sister of Norm (the late Gerrie) and Dick (Mary Ann) Domach. Preceded in death by her parents Stephen and Emily, her in-laws Mary (John) Matyas, Dr. Jack (Cleo) Binzak, and James (Beverly) Binzak, and daughter-in-law Carol Binzak. Further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and good friends.

Audrey was a graduate of Messmer High School and attended Mount Mary College. Longtime member and volunteer at St. Anthony Catholic Church. She was a 40 plus year volunteer at Community Memorial Hospital in Menomonee Falls. Longtime member of North Hills Country Club. Audrey and Paul enjoyed their travels with close friends to destinations around the world. Audrey cherished spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian Burial Friday, March 6, 3:00 PM at St. Anthony Catholic Church, N74 W13604 Appleton Ave, Menomonee Falls. Visitation Friday at the Church from 1:30-2:45 PM. Burial to follow at the Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Anthony Parish or the Community Memorial Foundation-Menomonee Falls would be appreciated.

Audrey's family would like to thank the staff at The Arboretum and VITAS Hospice for their loving care of our mother.

"Keep the Faith"

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 29 to Mar. 4, 2020
